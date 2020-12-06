Station 19 season 4 episode 4 promo: Miller, Sullivan square off







Following this past episode of Station 19 season 4, it’s clear that Robert Sullivan is going to be back as a firefighter. With that being said, be prepared to see a very different environment for him.

While Sullivan may have the word “Capt.” on that badge above, it’s not there anymore in the present. He’s going to be starting again from the very bottom, and that means effectively that there are people who don’t have to listen to him anymore. We don’t think that a lot of the firefighters are going to go out of their way in order to cause tension, but what applies to one character won’t necessarily apply to others. Dean Miller in particular seems frustrated with Sullivan after what he did on the job previously, and there’s going to be a lot of tension that needs to be resolved here.

On a different note, there are also some questions that this episode is posing when it comes to Sullivan and Andy’s relationship. These two care about each other deeply, but he’s also trying to stay away from her for the sake of his sobriety. Once he gets his own life under control, he’s ready to be actively a part of his marriage face-to-face. This is going to be something that serves as a big story point early on — mostly because it’s going to be hard for each other to keep their distance in this environment.

With there being two more episodes to go this season, it’s our hope that we’re going to see a lot more drama — and significant movement on a few different stories. We are totally hoping for something to happen between Dean and Vic, for example, but it’s probably going to take a lot of time to get them there. Given that Station 19 probably isn’t going anywhere for a while, there isn’t a need to hurry anything along.

