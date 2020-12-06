Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? What’s left in 2020







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to do our part to answer that question. Not only that, but we have a few more details on what is coming up next.

Now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode airing on the network. What’s the reason for that? It has a lot to do with the fact that NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be airing back-to-back episodes. There also may not have been a new episode ready for tonight, especially when you consider that NCIS: New Orleans started filming later than the other shows within the franchise.

If there is some good news to share at the moment, it’s this — a new episode is airing next week! The upcoming episode “We All Fall…” is a follow-up to episode 3 airing last month, as Pride and the team will be investigating misdeeds within the New Orleans Police Department. For a few more details all about it, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“We All Fall…” – As the NCIS team continue to investigate the murder of an officer who was about to whistle blow on police misconduct within NOPD, Pride must get creative in order to finally get rid of the dirty cops. Also, the Mayor asks Pride to join her new task force to address systemic issues plaguing their city and, as Covid continues to overwhelm the system, Wade finally addresses the toll it’s taken on her, at a special time on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

More than likely, this episode will be the final one of 2020, so you better hope that there will be closure here. After it airs,, you could be waiting for many weeks to learn what’s next!

