Snowfall season 4 spoilers: A deeper dive into Franklin’s past coming







While we’re going to be waiting until the spring to check out Snowfall season 4, we at least have a greater sense now of what’s ahead.

To be specific, let’s go ahead and talk casting news. We’re going to be able to see more of Franklin’s past explored over the course of the upcoming season. With that in mind, let’s talk about Tanosse. Adrianna Mitchell of The Good Fight, according to Deadline, is going to recur over the course of the season as this character. For those who need to know, Tanosse is “a friend and former lover of Franklin’s who has an inherent sensuality about her. She too grew up in the neighborhood but these two haven’t seen each other in a while. Her older brother was a drug kingpin in the 70s and has since gone to prison for life. She has a working-class sophistication, charm and slight edge about her, but we can’t quite tell if she’s trustworthy.”

If you’ve been watching this series for a good while now, then you know a little bit about Franklin’s past already. Yet, we’re curious to see more of this explored. The more we can figure out the guy’s entire journey, the more you can figure out some of his future. He’s gained a lot through the first three seasons, but he’s suffered many losses. He’s not the same person he was at the start. How will Tanosse recognize him? There is a chance that she brings out a different side in Damson Idris’ character that we haven’t seen in a while.

While we know that there are some teases coming out these days in relation to Snowfall season 4, let’s go ahead and hope for something even-more substantial before too long. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a full-fledged trailer sooner rather than later?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







