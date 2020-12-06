Doctor Who season 13: Why Mandip Gill is returning as Yaz







There is a chance that you’ve heard the news already that Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are leaving Doctor Who after the New Year’s Day special. That’s a big loss, given that Graham and Ryan were very-much important to this generation of the series.

Yet, there are still some elements of the past two seasons that will be firmly in place. Series star Jodie Whittaker is still on board as The Doctor, and the same goes for showrunner Chris Chibnall and Mandip Gill as companion Yaz.

So why isn’t Gill joining Walsh and Cole in saying goodbye? We’re sure that there are other opportunities out there for her, but for the time being, it seems like she’s excited staying where she is. In a new interview with the Radio Times, here is what she had to say about sticking around the show:

“I just thought, ‘I’m not ready for this journey to end.’ Why leave something if you’re enjoying it, it’s working and there’s development?

“I don’t know when it will end for me because as a person and as a character, there’s so much more to explore.”

What could prove fascinating about season 13 is if Yaz is the only Companion to The Doctor — that would allow for so much more story for her, and it’d also bring the show more in line with the seasons prior to Jodie coming on board. It could be a fun dynamic to see play out, but we have to wait and see if there are any more companions added to the table or not. Doctor Who does tend to keep some of its secrets under wraps for as long as they can.

