His Dark Materials season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The last before finale







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on His Dark Materials season 2 episode 6? We’re at a point where the stakes couldn’t be higher. Lyra is going to find herself in danger, Will is in need of healing, and we’re shaping up for what could be an incredible battle at the very end of it. The witches are involved, but who can really trust who? What does everyone want out of this arrangement? The season 2 finale is of course a conclusion to this story, but it’s also a culmination to much of the past couple of years.

On the search for Lyra and the knife bearer, the witches Lee and Jopari explore the Cittàgazze world.

On the search for Lyra and the knife bearer, the witches Lee and Jopari explore the Cittàgazze world.

Lyra and Will are saved from a vengeful Angelica by the arrival of Serafina. In the countryside, Serafina inspects Will’s wound and the witches prepare a spell to heal it. Despite her wariness of Will, Serafina pledges to keep Lyra safe.

In Cittàgazze, Mary consults the I Ching and meets Angelica and Paola. At the Magisterium, MacPhail vows to destroy Lyra upon learning of her importance. Mrs Coulter and Boreal enter Cittàgazze. In the skies above, Lee is alarmed to discover that the Magisterium are on their tail.

Jopari summons a storm that puts the balloon at risk, whilst in the forest below, Will, Lyra and the witches fight for their own survival.

How many surprises are we going to get? We suppose that there will be a few, at least for non-book readers. One of the big things that the show has done a great job at is the preservation of the world(s) required to buy into this series’ conceit. Do we still wish that characters like Serafina and Lee had more total screen time? Sure, but beggars can’t quite be choosers. We’re still getting seven episodes here of a series that falls fully into high fantasy. That’s the sort of stuff other writers can only dream of.

