The Crown season 4: Netflix has no plans to add work-of-fiction disclaimer







While The Crown season 4 may be the subject of fantastic critical acclaim, it has also been the subject of some criticism. Why? Much of it has to do with how the show is presented and characterized — is this meant to be an accurate retelling of history, or a show that is aggrandized for dramatic effect?

There have been some, including prominent officials in Britain, who have called for The Crown to add a disclaimer noting that this show is a work of fiction as opposed to an accurate reflection of history. It’s a touchy subject — such a disclaimer may suggest that The Crown is making things up for the sake of doing so. Yet, we also understand the fear that viewers could take the events of the show as 100% fact, which may not always be the case.

In response to all the feedback, Netflix has issued a statement … though it’s not likely to please everyone out there. Take a look below:

“We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events … As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”

Is this truly the case? We have a hard time thinking that every viewer of The Crown understands that it is a work of fiction. There may be some misconceptions that come from the show, but you could make the argument about things written in historical record, as well. Sometimes, it is up to the reader/viewer (in this case) to interpret things how they see fit.

We’ve seen other shows (see The Spanish Princess) use a disclaimer at the end of their episodes, so we don’t think it would actually harm The Crown to do this. Yet, it seems like they’re holding firm in their decision.

What do you think: Should Netflix add a disclaimer before The Crown?

