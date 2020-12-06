Saturday Night Live cold open: Cecily Strong plays Melissa Carone







Tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live was the first new one in weeks, and that of course opened the doors to the writers being able to choose all sorts of material to work with. They could go political, or they could detour a little bit seeming that we’ve had so much of Donald Trump for over four years now.

So what did they choose to do in the end? Think political. To be specific, we ended up seeing a “court hearing” all about everything that was going on in Michigan during the election. Also, we ended up seeing Cecily Strong playing the role of Melissa Carone. Viewers asked for Cecily Strong to play the part, and that she did. Carone’s testimony was very much like her Girl You Wish You Didn’t Have a Conversation with At a Party. The moment that she kicked this off, you could see some of the similarities.

Thanks to SNL — you went ahead and gave viewers what they wanted. We almost wish that they had gone a little bit harder with the impression and went even bigger and bolder — it would’ve been funnier if, in the end, Strong took off the wig and it was her Girl From the Party character. (We did at least appreciate that she came back in after she first departed the scene.)

The other notable highlight of the sketch? Getting a chance to see a spoof of Nicole Kidman from The Undoing — complete with the questionable accent.

In the end, the ultimate truth about this sketch was that it was all but impossible for SNL to match the insanity that was out there in the real world — in the end, the bar was too high. At least this was a funny way to return the show after a long hiatus.

What do you think about this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

