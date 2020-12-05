Euphoria: Who will Part 2 of the Special Episodes be about?







We’re a good day and a half removed now from the first of the two Euphoria special episodes arriving on HBO Max, and the consensus has been there almost across the board. “Trouble Don’t Last Always” was incredible. It was a look at Rue’s relapse, how it impacts others, and the way that she sees herself. We were able to get inside Rue’s head in a different way than we ever have before.

Now that we’re on the other side of it, though, there are some other questions worth wondering. Take, for example this: Who will Part 2 be about? There isn’t a whole lot of information out there about that. It’s only speculation, but Jules has to be the leading candidate, right?

Think about it like this — Rue and Jules not running away together is the definitive moment from the season 1 finale. We know that Jules missing her, but very little else. How is she processing what happened? There are some worthy questions to wonder about there, and we should get an opportunity to explore some of that when the second special episodes airs, if she is the focus. That seems to be the easiest way to set the stage for season 2.

Are there are other worthy stories? Sure. Maddy and Nate were each standout characters, and we’re sure that there is a lot that could be done with them. With that being said, though, focusing one of them or a Kat would be almost completely unrelated to the events of the Rue story. We think that momentum-wise, it makes sense to find at least a spiritual successor to that story — something that establishes more of what will be going on in Rue’s world rather than just being adjacent to it.

More details on part 2 will probably be announced in the weeks ahead. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

Who do you think part 2 of the Euphoria bonus episodes should be about?

