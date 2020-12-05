NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 5 video: Kensi & Deeks’ money talk







In case you did not know, there are two separate episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 airing this weekend! Both of them are going to be bringing something exciting to the table, but for the second episode prepare yourself for something very Kensi-specific. Daniela Ruah is getting a lot of material, whether it be facing off against a sociopath she locked up or making big decisions with Deeks.

The sneak peek below is geared more towards the latter, which is nice mostly in that we haven’t heard the two having a lot of conversations as of late about kids. We know that they are working towards it, but hadn’t heard that much in terms of plans. Now, we are — the two are talking about potential fertility treatments and doing whatever they can to start a family, but there are a lot of considerations here. Take, for example, the cost of some of this. As Deeks notes, the bar is bleeding money and they also are working to get a house — there’s a lot on their plate and they need to ensure that they are prepared for it.

From Kensi’s point of view, though, she’s more than willing to go into debt for the sake of having a greater sense of overall happiness. Deeks seems fine with it too, as long as he has a sense of specifically what they’re talking about. We don’t get the sense that there is serious conflict on the horizon for the two of them; it’s mostly just a matter of getting on the same page.

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see a lot of fun Kensi/Deeks banter over the course of this episode. That could prove valuable, especially as we dive into some serious stuff elsewhere.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 this weekend?

Do you think that Kensi & Deeks will start to move forward with their family plans this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







