SEAL Team season 4 episode 3 video: What’s happening with Cerberus?







At the end of the SEAL Team two-hour premiere, it was made clear that Cerberus was no longer going to be operating in the field. Yet, that doesn’t mean that the dog is gone from the show entirely!

In the sneak peek below from Wednesday’s new episode “The New Normal,” you can see that Cerberus seems to be getting used to normal life alongside Jason and also Natalie. We know that Jason is especially doing what he can to get used to a very different life for himself. He’s no longer out there leading a team, and may be trying to handle something a little more routine. He’s still a part of the military, but he’s working to see what else is out there for him.

Could something more happen with him and Natalie? That is one thing to watch out for, especially since we don’t exactly expect to see a whole lot of Mandy in the near future. Jessica Pare is officially gone from SEAL Team as a series regular and while she may return in the future, we don’t think Jason is waiting around, hoping for her to turn up.

What is going to be so exciting for us about these upcoming episodes is seeing what the transition looks like for some of these characters. We don’t envision that we’re going to be seeing SEAL Team transition into a totally-different show now, but they need to also show that there is a fluidity to this job. You don’t always operate forever due to the physical and mental stress that can go along with it. (For those wondering, there is a new dog in Pepper who is stepping in for Cerberus out in the field — you will also see them make their debut in this episode.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







