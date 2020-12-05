Saturday Night Live: Jason Bateman, Morgan Wallen expectations







This weekend, Saturday Night Live returns following a hiatus with host Jason Bateman, and a show that should prove to be rather fun.

Let’s dive first and foremost into Bateman’s presence. While he isn’t currently generating headlines for any one thing, he’s one of those actors that really doesn’t need to be in order to get people excited. We know that he’s great at playing a lot of different characters, but one of his best skills is that he’s more than comfortable being the non-crazy guy in scenes. He’ll be a generous scene partner and allow some of the cast members a chance to dial things up to 11.

As for Wallen, we’ll be the first to admit we’re somewhat surprised that he’s turning up. The country singer was first slated to perform earlier this season, but that was nixed after he was seen in a large crowd of people without a mask. Yet, the producers clearly opted to give him another chance.

The subject matter tonight should prove interesting — will SNL opt to move away from Trump now that the election is over, or still decide to focus in on some of what he’s doing protesting the votes? We know that there’s a Cecily Strong sketch out there already thanks to some of what’s been going on at election hearings, and there’s also a chance that they could bring back Jim Carrey again as President-Elect Biden. We have to assume that Carrey was game to keep playing the role in the event that Biden won — otherwise, why agree to do it in the first place?

Remember finally that tonight’s episode is the first one in a run of three that are taking place this month — after a few weeks off, SNL is clearly ready to dive back head-first into the action.

What do you want to see from Jason Bateman and Morgan Wallen on this weekend's Saturday Night Live?

