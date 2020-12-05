The Flash season 7 spoilers: Episode titles signal end to Mirror Master arc







The Flash season 7 will be premiering in February 2021, and it’s true that this is still a rather-long span of time away.

Yet, at least we have a relative sense of what is coming courtesy of the newly-released episode titles from the first five installments of the season. There are some interesting hints for what lies ahead within these episode, whether it be the end of the Mirror Master arc (originally planned for the end of last season) or the start of something new.

Season 7 episode 1, “All’s Well That Ends Wells” – Obviously, this is going to be a big Wells-centric episode, which could be useful for Barry as he fights to ensure that he is the proper Flash again. It may not feel like the typical premiere story-wise.

Season 7 episode 2, “The Speed of Thought” – This bodes well for Barry’s future, no? Otherwise, it’s a pretty predictable title for this season.

Season 7 episode 3, “Mother” – This has to be a reference to the Mirrorverse, and it’s our feeling that this is around when the current arc with Eva is going to wrap up.

Season 7 episode 4, “Central City Strong” – Could this be an episode all about recovery? It’s possible, and it also could be one of the more timely, topical episodes we see.

Season 7 episode 5, “Fear Me” – Okay, so this one isn’t delivering anything specific, but just the nature of this title makes us a little bit nervous.

So when could we get some more footage for season 7? That’s one of the things that we’re most excited to see coming up. Our hope is that The CW will at least receive something before the end of the end of the year, and we’re excited to find out what sort of footage we’ll see.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 7?

