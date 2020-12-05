The Hardy Boys season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? The latest







Following the launch of the first season over on Hulu, should you expect The Hardy Boys season 2 to happen? Has the series been renewed as of yet?

For the time being, let’s share some of the bad news: There is no confirmation of a renewal as of yet. We’re hoping that there will be a chance to see more new episodes down the road, but that’s something that could take some time to shake out here.

Like all streaming shows, the future of The Hardy Boys is going to be based entirely on some of the streaming numbers. It’s going to be about how many people watch the first episode, but then also the percentage of them that stick around through all of the episodes. You want to be able to have some sort of consistency when it comes to viewers from one season to the next.

If there is one thing that this show has going for it right now, it’s the property. The Hardy Boys is one of those brands with generational appeal. We know that there have been various adaptations for several decades, so older viewers may be on board — and convincing other viewers to give it a shot, as well. The success of shows like Riverdale and Nancy Drew over at The CW are further evidence that properties can be refreshed and made new.

Because of the time needed to count viewership numbers plus the pandemic, we’d be surprised if there is any news regarding a renewal for a little while. Patience is going to be required, and the same goes for a renewal. With everything going on in the world right now, it’s taking a little bit more time for shows to come together. Be prepared for that, but of course we’ll also come bearing some additional news once it is out there.

