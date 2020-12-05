Selena: The Series season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following its big premiere over on Netflix, what can you expect when it comes to Selena: The Series season 2? Has it been renewed or canceled? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that, and then also look ahead.

We should begin here with the good news — you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the Selena Quintanilla series reaching its eventual conclusion. The show has already received a season 2 renewal — not only that, but filming for the second part has already wrapped up. That is something that star Christian Serratos confirmed in a new interview with the LA Times, so there are no concerns about whether or not filming can be done amidst a global pandemic.

It makes a good bit of sense for Selena to come back for another batch of episodes, largely since the first season only gives you a sample of the late singer’s life story. There is so much more to get to in terms of her stardom in season 2, and that’s something we can look forward to seeing in the new year.

For the time being, there is no confirmation as to when new episodes are going to be available — though it is our personal hope that we’ll be able to see them within the first several months of 2021. With filming done, there’s no real reason to drag out the release forever. Also, this show could serve as a nice way to fill some other holes in Netflix’s release schedule. Remember that a lot of the streaming service’s shows have been forced to deal with some filming delays due to the health crisis, so their release window could be a little bit lighter than usual.

Of course, we’ll keep you posted on when there could be more new episodes coming — Netflix will probably make an announcement at least a couple of months before the launch date.

