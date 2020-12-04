NCIS season 18: Is there any hope for Cote de Pablo return?







Do you find yourself interested in seeing Cote de Pablo back on NCIS this season? We certainly understand why! Ziva David is one of the best characters in the show’s 18-year history, and she provides everything from action to drama, heart, and humor. She also had a great multi-episode arc that began at the end of season 16 and concluded early this year.

Did we hope that there was some sort of Tony/Ziva reunion before season 17 ended? Absolutely, but it didn’t happen. We also haven’t seen her to date in season 18, and it does not seem as though it’s happening anytime soon.

Recently, showrunners Steven D. Binder and Frank Cardea confirmed to us that Cote probably won’t be coming back this season, largely because they already have so much on their plate. There is the Fornell/Gibbs storyline happening right now (which actually is set before Ziva’s last appearance), and following that the focus will likely be on Maria Bello’s exit as Jack Sloane. The stories at the end of this season are a little bit unclear, but the writers may have a plan more themed around the present than events or characters from the past.

Yet, there are still ways for Ziva to be included even if Cote doesn’t appear. Odette is still training Bishop, presumably, and maybe that is at least a way to get an update on her. If there is a season 19, we’re sure that there is always a chance at another arc — there are still people hoping to see her and Tony together, and with her no longer presumed dead, there are endless ways in which she could turn back up. The one thing that is clear is that if/when Cote returns, it’s not going to be for some blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. The writers want to make sure they honor the character by giving her something substantial.

