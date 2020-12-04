Shark Tank preview: Holiball, ODR Skis, Buckle Me coat, Toilet Timer







Tonight on Shark Tank, prepare to see Holiball, ODR Skis, Buckle Me, and Toilet Timer enter the Tank! While not all of these products are themed around the holiday season, at least many of them are winter-themed. We also know, courtesy of the sneak peeks below, that there’s going to be interest from the Sharks in at least one of them — but probably more.

As per usual with these updates, let’s start off this piece with the synopsis:

“1207” – Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom. An entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares his unique way to shred on the slopes, while an entrepreneur from Windham, New Hampshire, alerts the Sharks to a safety hazard for kids in the winter on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, DEC. 4 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Toilet Timer – The company Katamco is in the Tank in order to present what feels mostly like a novelty product — a timer that makes sure people in the bathroom don’t stay in the bathroom that long. Is there enough meat on the bone? It’s a funny presentation, but we wonder what the user base is. Also, who wants to be stressed on the toilet, thinking they’re running out of time?

ODR Skis – The idea here feels pretty brilliant — think of ODR as an alternative to everyday skis that are far more convenient to carry around — in addition to being a little safer (though there can always be danger on the slopes) and a separate altogether experience. Whether or not Sharks bite is a different story, but there is potential here.

Buckle Me – For parents trying to figure out how to keep their kids both warm and safe in colder months, this product seems right up their alley. It’s a coat that allows easier access to car-seat buckles, making it so that toddlers can still wear their coats while also being safely harnessed in.

Holiball – Finally, we turn to these inflatable holiday ornaments, which are the sort of thing that could sell perfectly this time of year. They’re enormous, and could be used for all sorts of different environments.

