SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Why is Ray missing?







SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 is coming your way on Wednesday, December 16, and odds are it’s the final episode of 2020. With that in mind, it makes sense that the show would go out big … and that’s what they are doing with “Shockwave.”

So what can you expect to see over the course of this? Think in terms of a powerful episode where you see some of your favorite characters wrestle with a new phase of their lives — but also Ray going MIA following an explosion. How can Bravo help them when they’re not actively out in the field? What really can be done? It’s a complicated question and really, there is no simple answer.

Below, CarterMatt has (via SpoilerTV) the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some additional details:

“Shockwave” – When Warrant Officer Ray Perry goes missing following an explosion in Tunisia, his former teammates wrestle with how to help their brother and his family while Bravo Team is sidelined, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Dec. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We think that a good portion of season 4 is going to be about testing the limits of these characters and seeing how they adapt to what are very-different circumstances put in front of them. Mandy is gone; meanwhile, Jason is stepping away from his previous role. He’s still enlisted, but what will he be doing? How will he define his very present? We don’t think that these are questions that will be answered this year.

Ultimately, the goal of SEAL Team season 4 could be defining a much larger scope of the military experience. We’re excited to see what it looks like, and also how (if possible) the team can find its way to be back together when the dust settles.

