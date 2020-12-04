Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 poster hints at a new chapter







As we prepare for the premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 on Tuesday, January 5, there’s a lot to be excited for.

Let’s start with the inevitable — Zoey’s starting the season in a vulnerable spot. She’s just lost her father, and so much of her life had been devoted to taking advantage of the time that she had with him. He’s gone now, and she has to figure out the proper way in order to move forward.

So how is she going to do that? Based on what we saw in the first season, it’s pretty clear that Zoey’s love life is going to take center stage. We saw a love triangle take center stage for a good chunk of the first season and there could be a lot of that once more — but also some more professional achievements, as well. That workplace was fun to watch despite all of the chaos we had a tendency to see from start to finish.

Oh, and of course there is going to be singing … plenty of singing. There are a lot of musicals that can occasionally border on cheesy and/or hokey, but there was just something about Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist that just found a way to make this work. The songs were vibrant, and a lot of that may have to do with some of how the songs were connected to the emotions of various characters.

Will the show meet the hype of season 1? We have to wait and see, but we love the first-look poster, and the emphasis that Zoey seems ready to embark on a brand-new phase of her life.

