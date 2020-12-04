The Flight Attendant episode 6 preview: Cassie’s mess in ‘After Dark’







As you prepare for The Flight Attendant episode 6 airing on HBO Max next week, there are a few different things to discuss.

Let’s kick things off here when it comes to the show’s schedule — episodes six and seven are both arriving next week together. After that, you’ll get two more episodes the week after, and then the finale. It’s not quite a binge-watching model, but it does at least give you a chance to check out multiple episodes at the same time. This is HBO Max trying their best to present a show that more and more viewers are going to discover over time.

As for what is coming up next on the show, why not take a look at the attached promo? It gives you a good sense of a lot of different stuff, but most notably the psychological torment that Cassie is starting to endure. As she’s struggled to retrace her steps, there is a part of her grasp of reality that is stripping away. We don’t necessarily think that the remainder of this season is going to look like this, but clearly it is something that she is struggling with for the time being.

This episode is entitled “After Dark,” and that is going to be followed by one named “Hitchcock Double.” If that doesn’t seem like an homage, what does?

As for whether or not we’re going to get answers before the end of the season, our opinion is probably not. If we did … well, where would the mystery be in that? We feel like the show is going to do its best to keep us hanging, and also maybe asking more questions every single step of the way.

