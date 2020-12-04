The Expanse season 5 sneak peek: Amos, Chrisjen’s chat







In just under two weeks’ time, The Expanse season 5 is going to be here — and yes, there’s so much to be excited about already! We know that characters will be venturing off to different places, new threats are emerging, and hopefully, we’ll meet some exciting new characters at the same time.

To us, though, there are few things as exciting as getting to see characters paired off who don’t always get an opportunity to hang out. Take, for example, Amos and Chrisjen. These two are the subject of the latest season 5 sneak peek below, and their conversation goes about as well as you could expense. Chrisjen doesn’t seem too pleased with her current environment, which leads to Amos commenting that the two of them have very-different backgrounds.

Of, and we’re also reminded of something rather important here: Chrisjen doesn’t like nicknames. Go ahead and call her “Chrissy” at your own risk. We know that Amos is willing to live life on the edge, and he’s braver than most. (After all, him calling Chrisjen “Chrissy” is not even the most daring thing that he does in this preview.)

The first three episodes of The Expanse are going to start streaming on December 16. After that, be prepared to see the series take on more of a weekly rollout. This is a strategy that worked well for The Boys on Amazon, so we’ll have to wait and see if it pays off here, also.

Amos and Chrissy, back at it again. Here’s an exclusive Season 5 clip of our favorite duo. pic.twitter.com/LFxPW6Upv1 — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) December 1, 2020

