Superstore season 6 will be final season, NBC confirms in statement







We’re weeks removed at this point from America Ferrera’s departure from Superstore, and now it seems like the series itself is coming to a close.

In a statement today, it was confirmed that season 6 will be the final one for the workplace comedy, which has been a sleeper hit-of-sorts on NBC for quite some time. The show is returning with its final stretch of episodes starting on Thursday, January 14, where it will air in a new timeslot at 8:30 p.m. Eastern following Mr. Mayor.

Here is what show executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller, and Jonathan Green had to say about saying goodbye to their show:

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew … We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Meanwhile, NBCUniversal scripted content president Lisa Katz added the following:

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about. This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

Will Ferrera return for the end of the series? We certainly hope so, since that’s the most satisfying way to say goodbye to a show like this. If nothing else, we do have faith in this comedy’s ability to tell some more great stories full of laughter and heart — which constitutes almost everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Superstore right now

What do you think about Superstore ending its run with season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get some other insight on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







