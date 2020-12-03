The Rookie season 3: Nathan Fillion, cast on police stories in today’s world







The Rookie season 3 is set to premiere on ABC in the new year, and there is a clear awareness among the cast and crew already that they need to address the world today. This is not going to be a cop show blind to the plight of those often profiled or mistreated. It will express the problems with policing and try to offer inspiration to those doing things the right way.

Above all else, it’s going to raise questions and offer conversations. If you look below, you can see Nathan Fillion, Mekia Cox, and many of the show’s other cast members and producers talking alongside Color of Change and Breaking Barriers United about the new season. The goal is to create an authentic experience of Los Angeles in 2020/2021, one where cops don’t always get it right and some are unfairly targeted. These stories will be woven in throughout the season, and it’s not going to be some one-and-done storyline where the writers feel like they’ve addressed it and can therefore move on.

This video also gives you a sense of Brandon Routh’s character, a cop who has no problem taking things to the extreme out in the field. He’s emblematic of a lot of the problems that are going on with policing in 2020, and we can tell already that this is a very different role than what we saw him play on Legends of Tomorrow. It’s a difficult part but an important one, as this is probably modeled after real cops who act in this prejudicial and aggressive way.

While we know that there are a lot of concerns about whether or not police dramas are the right shows to be on the air in this current era, it at least seems like The Rookie is taking the issues of the day seriously. We’ll see fully if that is the case when new episodes air.

