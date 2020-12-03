Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Is major threat bubbling under the surface?







When Magnum PI season 3 premieres on CBS tomorrow night, we know that there’s going to be a lot of action, escapism, and a health dose of fun. However, at the same time there could be some drama that you need to be concerned over for quite some time.

In particular, it looks like a mysterious figure is going to be following Magnum early on in the season, and this could turn into a much larger issue than anyone realizes. We do love a good mystery, but odds are, Magnum won’t be loving this one as he’s going through it. It’s enough to make his hair stand on end, and the same goes for some of the people around him.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider ahead of tomorrow’s premiere, here is some of what Perdita Weeks (who plays Higgins) has to say on this particular subject:

Higgins is concerned. Magnum is literally losing sleep over this potential threat … It’s going to turn into something quite major.

So yea — that’s something to absolutely be aware of leading into the new season. On a lighter note, we know that Higgins is going to find herself a new love interest — a doctor who meets her when he has to operate on her! This is a romance that could send the character into some exciting places, though at the same time we have to wonder as to how Magnum is going to take it. He may be happy for her, but he won’t enjoy the prospect of having to share her with someone else. That’s without even considering the idea of whether or not he has romantic feelings of his own towards her, but we may not get an answer about that for some time still.

