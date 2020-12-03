CBS putting The Equalizer with Queen Latifah after Super Bowl LV







There are few lead-ins in television quite like the Super Bowl, and with that, there’s always a lot of intrigue around what a network is going to air after the big game. A lot of times, we get special episodes of established series like The Masked Singer or This Is Us. At other points, you get attempts to launch a brand-new series. That is something CBS has done in the past, and they are doing so again this year by bringing The Equalizer to the table.

So following Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7, you’ll have a chance to see the Queen Latifah series for the first time. Just in case you haven’t heard a lot about it, check out the official logline below:

THE EQUALIZER is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, i/a/w CBS Television Studios.

What the show clearly has right now is a great cast, coupled with a knowledgeable production staff including Castle favorites Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller. We do think it’s got a chance to be successful, but it won’t be solely because of this premiere window. We’ve seen over the years that there isn’t necessarily a lot of connective tissue between a Super Bowl episode and the ratings after the fact; shows don’t always retain viewers.

