Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 video: Ronnie’s ‘dating show’







What’s coming up on tonight’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode? Let’s just say that Ronnie’s going to find himself in the center of a situation he may not be prepared for.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as some of the guys, plus Lauren and Deena, make it clear that they are working to find Ronnie his soulmate. Hey, it seems to have worked for Pauly D on Double Shot of Love, so why not see if it could work for Ron here? That’s at least the idea behind this, and for the time being it seems as though he’s in a good place. We can’t exactly say that a dating show would’ve been the best thing for him in the past, but we’ll see where things go here.

Of course, we should note here that we’re not sure that this “dating show” for Ronnie is even going to happen as advertised. Where are the castmates finding some of the prospective women? Are there people really quarantining just so that they can meet this guy? It feels like this could be the groundwork for another big prank — after all, wouldn’t Ronnie have his own show or something if it was about him finding the right person? You have to think that this is possible.

Ultimately, the goal of this show is really just to provide some random, silly entertainment — you know, the sort of thing that Jersey Shore Family Vacation does best week in and week out. In times like this, ridiculous laughter is more important than ever and the cast seems to be aware of this.

🗣️ Single Ronnie’s in the building! But not for long… Tonight, the roomies hatch a plan to find him ✨ The One ✨ on a brand new #JSFamilyVacation! pic.twitter.com/AyShQCnH23 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 3, 2020

