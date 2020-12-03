Blue Bloods season 11 premiere spoilers: A new guest at family dinner?







As we prepare for the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere, we know that there will still be a family-dinner scene. Because the show is set in a post-pandemic world, the writers have found a way to include what is one of the most important parts of the show.

If that wasn’t enough to make you happy, there’s also this — the next family dinner will also have a surprise guest! According to TV Insider, the newcomer to the table will be someone with no blood ties to the Reagans, and that opens the door to a few different possibilities. The same goes for their tease that this is someone fans have wanted to see at the table for a while.

In our mind, the top candidates here have to be Baez and Anthony, given that the two have such close relationships to Danny and Erin, respectively. Another one that would make sense is Baker — but can you really invite her without also inviting Gormley and Garrett? That’s what we’re not altogether sure of.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, here is some of what star Donnie Wahlberg had to say about the show bringing more familiar faces into that setting:

“I’m excited to have more faces at the table … We should have tried it sooner because many passionate and wide-ranging conversations happen at the Reagan dinner table. But the table was always too full.”

Overall, bringing someone else to the table is mostly just a nod to the show’s fans, who love to see different things happen there. We’re ready for the premiere, and to see what the next phase of the Reagans’ lives is ultimately going to look like.

What do you want to see when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere?

Who do you think this mystery guest is going to be? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

