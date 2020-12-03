





Tonight on The Masked Singer, we had a chance to learn about a number of different performers and who was under their masks. First, we learned that Taylor Dayne was underneath the Popcorn Mask. Then, we learned after the fact that the Jellyfish was none other than Olympian Chloe Kim!

This was a really fun reveal, mostly because Kim Jeong had actually guessed her earlier in the episode. The irony here is that Chloe had previously DMed Ken on Instagram after watching a video of his … and he didn’t even read it. The result of this was really funny, and it shows that Ken just doesn’t quite have that sort of modern-day spirit with technology. He did have a lot of nice things to say about Chloe, though, including that she is an enormous inspiration to his kids and she’s a frequent topic of discussion within his household.

Probably the most surprising thing about Chloe being revealed was just being reminded of how good a singer she became over time. This is not someone known for being a performer, but she really grew into it all season long. She showed a knack for singing a lot of different kinds of music, and at the same time also gained confidence from what the judges were saying.

We never got a good sense that the Jellyfish was going to win this season, at least not with people like the Crocodile and the Sun on the show who are clearly professional singers. Doing this well as an athlete is a great accomplishment, especially when it comes to also hiding the secret for as long as she did. That’s not the easiest thing to do.

