





There were two separate unmaskings at the center of Wednesday’s The Masked Singer episode, and we kicked things off with the Popcorn!

We know that there have been all sorts of theories out there about this particular character’s identity, with the prevailing theory being that it’s Taylor Dayne. As it turns out, that theory was correct! Dayne was unmasked at the end of the episode, which means that this show can add yet another legendary singer to its roster of famous people.

We gotta say too that Dayne adds to a roster of legendary names who have appeared on the show over the years. The reason why we think this is so appealing to a lot of people is that it gives them a chance to do something totally different. For the majority of their career, they’ve been told that they are only one or two things. This show expands their horizon and allows them to do some very different stuff!

What we love about Dayne on this show is that she seemed to come even more to life after she had an opportunity to take off the Mask — she seemed thrilled and liberated by a lot of this experience. She also seemed overjoyed that Jenny McCarthy was able to guess her, as apparently Jenny was a big fan of hers growing up.

Losing the Popcorn is pretty sad at this point, but we know that pretty much everyone left on the show is great. It may be one of the most stacked fields that we’ve seen!

