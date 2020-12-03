For Life season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A late Thanksgiving episode







Next week’s For Life season 2 episode 4 is going to carry with it the title of “Time to Move Forward,” and isn’t that easier said than done? We tend to think so.

What does make this episode so interesting to us is that this is an opportunity to see a little bit more normalcy thrown into Aaron Wallace’s life — he hasn’t had that in a long time. Now, though, he’s on the outside and he can partake in things like Thanksgiving. He can start to feel at least slightly more normal again. As for whether or not this episode will be peaceful and joyous, though, we tend to side with the answer being “no.”

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

“Time to Move Forward” – As a favor to Jamal, Aaron defends a man in a witness tampering case, while tensions rise at home in the run-up to the Wallace family Thanksgiving on ABC’s “For Life,” airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

When it comes to the major case at the heart of this episode, it’s clear already that this is going to be quite the problem for Aaron. Doing a favor someone is risky, mostly because there is no 100% guarantee that they are going to appreciate said favor. You might end up in a situation where you realize that you’re in over your head. There is a lot of interesting material to be mined from a witness-tampering case, so we don’t mind the focus being there. These are the sort of cases where there is so much corruption at their core, and more often than not, this is the sort of thing that Aaron works to fight against.

