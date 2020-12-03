Black-ish season 7 return date at ABC; timeslot change!







Want to see the Black-ish season 7 return date over at ABC? Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to look for it!

Now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode airing next week, the week after, or even the week after that. Tonight’s Christmas-themed installment is the final one for the calendar year, and you’ll be waiting for a little while still to see what’s coming up next.

So when is the show back? Think in terms of Tuesday, January 26, where it is clearly airing on a new night and at a new time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s also going to be joined by another series within its universe in mixed-ish. These two shows should form a solid lineup in the new year, but we’re going to have to wait a while to get specifics. ABC isn’t being altogether eager to share information right now, not that this should be a surprise to anyone out there.

We don’t think Black-ish is really the sort of show that you even have to hype up in advance. The most important thing here is that you are able to continually tell stories that are timely and important, while still keeping the comedy and moving the family forward. Because this is a show that is at times commenting on society, there never is a shortage of material. We just have opportunities here and there to see it evolve depending on what’s happening.

(One interesting thing to note is the spin-off Old-ish, which is in development — it wouldn’t on presumably this season, but the producers might be doing whatever they can in order to set the stage for it in advance. Or, at least that is what we’d think.)

