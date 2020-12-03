The Amazing Race 32 episode 11 preview: The final four face off







Next week on The Amazing Race 32 episode 11, we’re going to see one of the most competitive legs of the season. How in the world could it not? We are talking here about a situation in which the final four teams are set to do battle in an epic showdown to make it to the finale — there are presumably no twists left, so it’s really going to be all about who is able to rise to the occasion at the right time.

So what does each team bring to the table? Let’s start with Hung & Chee, Will & James, and Riley & Maddison since they have an alliance — that matters more than almost anything. If they find ways to help each other, they may be able to ice out Gary & DeAngelo to the best of their ability. Clearly, these two are going to be the facing the most adversity of all, and the hard truth is that they don’t even realize it. They made the more-than-questionable decision tonight to go ahead and U-Turn Eswar & Aparna, even if they had an opportunity to take out a larger overall threat.

Based on the preview for what’s coming up, the #1 thing we’d say to expect is one of the hardest tasks yet. It seems like it’s going to be a big test of everyone’s memory, in addition to their speed and endurance. It’s why it is so important to pay attention to every little thing you see on the race along the way — this can trip up even a dominant team.

