Coroner season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW? Premiere date talk







Following today’s season 2 finale, is there a lot to hope for when it comes to a Coroner season 3? Within this article, we’re more than happy to try to hand down some news, and then also look ahead!

Let’s start by sharing the facts: There is another season coming to The CW. The Canadian import has performed well serving as a fill-in for some of the network’s standard programming this fall, and it is going to have a chance to do it all over again. The real struggle here is simply not knowing when the show is going to be back on the air. There isn’t a whole lot of insight about that out there at the moment, and there may not be for the next several months, either. Our expectation is that it will be the summer or fall of next year before we see Coroner back, and it could be longer depending on individual program needs.

Just in case you want a few more details in terms of Coroner season 3 and what’s coming up, we do have those courtesy of the synopsis below. (Note that this does contain some spoilers from season 2…)

[Season 3] returns with coroner Jenny Cooper moving past her trauma and embracing her whole self. In the process of healing, she and live-in boyfriend Liam are now separated, while Detective Donovan McAvoy faces his mortality in a new way. Ross stumbles his way through identity challenges, while Gordon hallucinates the possibility of a life once lived. In a series of touching, personal, and harrowing cases, this season addresses unorthodox therapy sessions, and uncomfortable, messy, and beautiful personal encounters. Jenny and those around her will come to truly understand what it means to be alive as they dance with death.

Sound exciting? Well, we’re hoping that there will be a whole lot more to say about the new season next year. Stay tuned…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Coroner

What do you want to see when it comes to Coroner season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







