Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Further season 8 expectations

Unfortunately, we have to hand down some bad news pretty early on here: There is no new installment coming to the network. As for the current reason for this, it’s the same as it was last week — there were only two episodes planned before the hiatus, and you should probably consider this an appetizer a little bit more than the main course. That will start when it comes to Wednesday, January 6 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we anticipate that there is going to be a pretty continuous run of episodes from one week to the next.

We know that the show is going to be revisiting Atwater’s story and some of what he’s gone through, largely because they have to — there’s still too much meat on that bone. We expect that police reform will be huge throughout the season in general, since archaic ideas like the Blue Wall protecting bad cops have to be torn down. This will be balanced out with more relationship stuff, especially since we’re hopefully inching closer to something big with Upton and Halstead. Maybe we can get something eventually with Burgess and Ruzek as well, but you may have to wait a little while still.

In general, though, we think the goal of Chicago PD in the new year is to deliver more heart-pounding drama, while also taking a long and serious look at the future of one Hank Voight. Is this a guy who can change? Can Intelligence also change? Those are things that will have to be assessed? This is a changing world, and for Intelligence, they are also going to have to change if they want to stick around.

