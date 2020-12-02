MacGyver season 5 premiere sneak peek: Desi and Riley’s mission







Are you prepared for the MacGyver season 5 premiere on CBS this Friday? We’re stoked for what lies ahead, especially when it comes to the mission ahead for Riley and Desi.

In the sneak peek below, you can see what Matty tasks her two Phoenix Foundation members with doing — it’s basically an extraction mission, as they have to go in and locate a woman named Paula from within the Zurich Grand. This is a resort that has quite an interesting history when it comes to the criminal underworld, and Paula happens to be a money manager who has been both involved in the legal and illegal sides of a certain man’s business. These two characters have identities that they will use within the resort, and that have to find a way to locate their target before she disappears forever.

How will the rest of the team be involved here? We’re sure that they will find a way — but that’s something we’ll wait and see on over time. We already know know that Russ proved essential in the construction of this mission in the first place.

What excites the most entering this particular episode is just seeing something a little bit different. Season 4 was understandably very dark at times, with Mac taking on Codex (who are still around in some form) and suffering some big losses along the way. We know that there is a lot of drama coming, but as we dive into it, signs point to us getting a lot of reasons to smile and have a few laughs. What’s better than a good undercover mission? This is one of the things that this show does so well, and we’re excited to see what they have to offer from start to finish here.

