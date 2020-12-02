Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare for a hostage crisis







Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 should be an exciting hour of TV for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that it’s the third episode airing in December! We know that you were forced to wait a long time in order to see this season, so it’s nice that we’re going to have a reasonable run of new installments this month.

As for what makes this one exciting story-wise, “No Way Out” is going to both reference a significant season 2 arc and then also an intense hostage crisis. The synopsis below offers up more insight on that:

“No Way Out” – As Magnum, Higgins and TC try to pull one over on a customs agent to get Higgins a green card, armed gunmen suddenly storm the federal building and start taking hostages, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Dec. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hostage crisis episodes can often be heart-pounding, largely because it’s all about the strategy and social aptitude of the heroes involved. Odds are, Magnum, Higgins, and TC are going to be outmatched and outgunned. If they were already in the federal building at the time the crisis begins, they probably don’t have much in the way of weaponry on their side. They’ll have to figure out why these gunmen are there and how to stop them … and if they’re heroes, maybe that will end up helping out Higgins in some unique way.

Also, we’re left to wonder what’s going to be going on with Rick, Kumu, and Katsumoto on the outside. Maybe those three are going to work from afar in order to ensure that they are okay, and this will be a real back-and-forth between our characters to emerge alive and victorious. We’re excited about this — but mostly, we’re excited for new episodes again starting in just two days.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







