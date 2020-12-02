Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 spoilers: New ‘Good vs. Evil’ details!







Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 carries with it the title of “Good vs. Evil,” and that alone is certainly interesting. Who qualifies as “good” under this description? We honestly have no real idea since our main character is a murderer and you also have a crime family and a super-crooked prosecutor as a part of the main cast. There are a lot of corrupt, self-serving people form top to bottom, but isn’t that a part of what makes this show so interesting?

Want to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our playlist.

We know entering this weekend’s episode that one of the top stories is seeing whether or not Davis and Saxe are really working together, and you could see that play out in an exciting way as the trial begins. What’s going down? The extended synopsis (see below) offers up a few details:

Tariq’s hands are tied, fearing that fully letting Brayden in on their arrangement with the Tejadas has put him on a violent collision course with Cane, who demonstrates the price paid for using his name. And tired of her authority being challenged, Monet lays down the law for Dru and Diana. Davis and Saxe’s agreement is tested when they call their first witness to the stand, a face from the past that may know enough about the St. Patricks to draw Tariq into the ire.

The face from the past is where we are the most currently curious. The lead candidate here may be someone like Rashad Tate, given that we have seen him appear before in the past. Yet, we’re not going to lie that a huge part of us is hoping that this is going to be Tommy Egan, given that his name was dropped on the show previously and we’ve been hoping for a while to see him again.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

Share some of your earliest thoughts and theories now below! Once you do that, remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







