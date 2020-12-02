The Bachelorette episode 9 spoilers: The lie detector date…







We’ll admit that there are few things we’re dreading on The Bachelorette like a lie-detector date. What’s the point of this? It feels like something the producers are pulling out when they are desperate for drama, given that relationships are often about trust. Throwing guys into this position is super awkward, since they may be having to admit things to the viewing public that they’d rather do in private conversations. It’s one thing if Tayshia doesn’t judge them for it, but what about all of America?

We already know based on the preview that aired last night that at least one suitor is going to confess to having cheated in the past, and we have to imagine more secrets are going to emerge. This is almost confirmed courtesy of the ABC synopsis released today:

What truths will Tayshia uncover when she scrutinizes the guys and subjects them to a lie detector test? She learns some surprising things about her suitors, which means they have some serious explaining to do if they are to snag a date rose and a hometown date. The bachelors impressively show up but they make Tayshia’s decision that much harder.

Will her opinions about any of the guys change? It’s certainly possible, but it may be hard to shake people like Ivan or Zac from the top of her list of favorites. These are two guys who have just done a lot to win her over as of late.

