As you would expect, though, we have to kick things off here with the most-unfortunate news that you won’t be seeing Shemar Moore or the rest of the cast back on the air tonight. What gives with that? CBS is opting to air the SEAL Team premiere as a two-hour event, which means that we’re going to be missing out on the action for the next seven days.

Luckily, we do at least know that the hiatus is a short one courtesy of star Shemar Moore. While the network has yet to issue a formal press release for what is coming up next, More made it clear on Instagram that there is another episode next week — not only that, but he shared some new photos! Take a look at some of those below. Without knowing all that much in the way of specifics, it’s fair to say that this episode will continue the trend of timely, smart storytelling that we’ve seen all season. That is while also throwing in some of the signature SWAT action that you’ve come to expect over the years.

If you haven’t seen the promo for next week’s episode, you can do so below — and understand quickly just why Hondo is feeling so frustrated. He’s in a spot where the Mayor seemingly wants him to do outreach for the Black community, and it feels to him like pandering — something that he’s just not about. Politicians don’t understand the pain of the racial divide and the ways to help heal tension; it’s a lot for any one person, especially a police officer, to take on.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not new tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

