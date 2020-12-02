SEAL Team season 4 premiere spoilers: David Boreanaz hints at exits







We really hope that you are prepared for the SEAL Team season 4 premiere on CBS tonight — it’s going to be big, bold, and leave your jaw on the ground. There’s some intense weather, hard circumstances facing Jason Hayes, and in the end, Bravo Team may never quite be the same.

Within these two hours tonight, you’re going to see things kick off with an incident separating Jason and Cerberus from the rest of the team. They may eventually get back, but when they do they’ll realize that everyone around them is facing big decisions.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the premiere, here is some of what Boreanaz (who also directed the first episode) said about the scale of the premiere, but also some of the high stakes:

“We had to maintain a sense of where we were back in March, when we didn’t finish the last two episodes of season 3. Because of that shutdown, we were pushed to use that as our season premiere for season 4, that was the biggest shift as far as a big pivot was concerned … It worked out on our behalf because the shows are so big and shooting on the side of a mountain with an actual snowstorm, those elements alone create such a great environment for these characters to explore their own struggles that they have internally. Being blown off the side of a mountain. The dog gets lost. There’s unification and we don’t know who makes it, we don’t know what will happen to Bravo One.

“There are a lot of things that will happen. People will retire. We’ll lose people … The first two episodes… what a way to go. We discussed those developments and made some positive pivots and moves, and we’re excited that we’re back up.”

In the end, we think what David is saying is pretty simple: These are going to be awesome episodes. The challenge of making them, especially in a pandemic, was almost insurmountable. Yet, the team pulled them off and it could end up being the sort of thing you rarely see on broadcast TV. Just prepare yourself in advance — and also grab your nearest box of tissues.

