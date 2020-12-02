Euphoria Part One: Rue arriving on HBO Max before network premiere







If you thought you were going to have to wait until Sunday in order to see Euphoria air the first of its two bonus episodes, we come with good news.

Today, the series announced on social media that on Friday, the episode (referred to as Part One: Rue) is going to be available on HBO Max. It will arrive there at midnight, or technically Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. Pacific time on the West Coast.

For those who haven’t heard too much about the episode, HBO notes that it “follows Rue (played by Emmy®-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode.” It was written and directed by creator Sam Levinson, and will also feature an appearance from Colman Domingo as Rue’s sober coach Ali. This episode and the second bonus one (which currently has no air date) were produced under specific guidelines due to the pandemic — safety was the top priority, even as these episodes were filmed in secret.

We understand why HBO is eager to put out this first episode early — Euphoria posted some of the best digital numbers of any show they’ve had (in comparison to the linear TV numbers), and they probably want to do whatever they can to reach a young audience. This show, thanks to the subject matter and its star Zendaya, has an opportunity to do this that doesn’t quite exist anywhere else.

We’ll be back with more coverage of Euphoria as we get closer to the bonus episode airing — but rest assured that we’re very-much intrigued to see how Rue processes her heartbreak and starts to move forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see across these two bonus episodes of Euphoria?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you don’t want to miss some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

stream it early.

the first #EUPHORIA special episode is streaming early on @hbomax this friday. pic.twitter.com/rd0GSetJIU — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) December 2, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







