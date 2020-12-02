The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Tayshia Adams send Bennett, Noah home?







Are you prepared for The Bachelorette next week? Tonight, the episode concluded with a showdown between Bennett and Noah. It was (shocker) a two-on-one date where Tayshia Adams had to make the decision as to who she wants to send home.

Ultimately, we didn’t learn Tayshia’s decision tonight — no shock that ABC wants to stretch some of this out as long as possible. She admitted that she had feelings for both guys, so it doesn’t seem like these are guys that she hates. The biggest problem is that these two dudes are more obsessed with each other than they are with Tayshia. We think that Bennett’s shenanigans are going to get him in trouble — more than anything, him bringing that book for Noah is going to get him sent straight out the door. He is doing way too much and somehow, he thinks that some of this is a good idea.

As for what else is going to be coming up next week, it seems like we’re going to be seeing the return of the lie-detector date from a past season, and that causes problems for Tayshia as more and more of Zac’s past is revealed. She’s clearly into him, but the problem comes in that he’s got SO many demons and a lot of them may cause her to be concerned. He may be honest, but it could still be too much for her and not what she’s looking for.

