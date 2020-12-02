Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Prepare for post-pandemic setting







It goes without saying that there’s a lot of excitement for the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere this Friday, and to see the world of the Reagans once more. We know the show is a favorite for a lot of people out there, and for the writers, there had to be some challenges when it comes to giving the audience what they want.

Often, viewers come to television for escapism — yet, there is a lot of darkness out there in the world right now. You have to capture that. We know that the series will be taking on police reform and unrest over the course of the season, and it’s right to do some of that.

So what about the global pandemic? We know that there will be a story mentioning it during the premiere, but in general, the show is taking an approach similar to NCIS: Los Angeles. Rather than setting the season during it, they are going to be looking at the situation as though it’s already passed. Here is what Will Estes had to say in a recent Pop Culture interview:

“I think it might be really nice for audiences to see the show without the pandemic. So, that’s the choice we made … We’re not wearing masks on the show and so on and so forth. We obviously are wearing masks behind the scenes, but we’re not doing that on the show… I think the benefit to that is people will get to tune in and see Blue Bloods and step away from some of the difficult things that are going on in our everyday lives right now. I think that that might be the best way that we can serve our audience.”

We’re sure that the pandemic will be mentioned in some way beyond the premiere, but we understand the choice to move past it. This is hardly a subject that is going to be away in real life, and this allows the show to be a distraction. Also, we are going to get more of the signature Reagan family dinners this way, presumably.

