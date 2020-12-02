The Bachelorette: Where is Chris Harrison on tonight’s new episode?







Just in case you are wondering about Chris Harrison’s whereabouts entering tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette, we’ve got you covered.

Just in case this season wasn’t weird enough on its own, tonight’s new episode is going to feature the show host going temporarily MIA, as he will be replaced by former series lead JoJo Fletcher. She will speak with lead Tayshia Adams and take on most of Harrison’s standard duties. Note that Chris will be back, but he’s departed in order to drop his son off at college. He is going to need time to travel, but then also head back to the Palm Springs area where the show films and re-quarantine. There is a procedure to all of this stuff in this current day and age.

If you do want to see what Harrison has to say about all of this leading up to the episode tonight, just take a look below! He thanks JoJo for doing her best to answer the call, and he alludes to the reason behind his temporary exit. While we don’t think he will be going anywhere when it comes to this franchise, JoJo could look at this as an opportunity to show a little bit more of what she can do, as well. That’s something that could bode quite well for her own future after the show.

