A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: How will Darcy help Katherine?







After a week off the air A Million Little Things season 3 is returning to ABC on Thursday night, and Eddie’s physical state is front and center. We know that he is in a wheelchair now after the accident, and there is no guarantee that he will ever be able to walk again.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see where things go here, but this storyline will offer up some more material to newly-minted series regular Floriana Lima. We know that she’s in a relationship with Gary, but there is something more happening here, as well. She’s going to be working to see if Eddie can recover as a physical therapist, but she may not be super gung-ho about Eddie in general. Speaking to TVLine, here is what Lima had to say on the subject:

She wants to help out and help ease the pain in Katherine’s life right now, so she knows that she’s able to do this for Eddie. She’s truly just doing it for her best friend. She definitely is cautious about Eddie, and might not have the best opinion of him at this point. As you can imagine, if someone did that to your girlfriend. [Laughs] So her intention is to help Katherine. The thing I’ve noticed with Darcy is that she’s just pretty selfless. She’s a helper. She’s a fighter. She will always help her friends and the closest people in her life. So, that’s kind of happening right here. She’s like, “I’ll put my feelings aside to help my friend during this tough time.” So, yeah. Not liking Eddie right now. [Laughs]

Is it possible that Darcy could learn new things about Eddie in the process, or maybe get on board with him more? That remains to be seen, but there are a lot of questions about his past demons and whether or not he will put up the right around of effort to show that he’s committed to the future. We know that he is going to have to win people over — that’s what happens when you’ve done some of the things that he has.

