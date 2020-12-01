Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? When more details could be coming







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? If you do come into this episode with questions, rest assured that we’re going to have answers.

Once again, though, let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on NBC tonight. The hiatus for new episodes is going to be continue for a good while, at least until we get around to Tuesday, January 5. We could have a solid run of episodes over the course of that month, but that is not the main focus of the article here.

Instead, we want to focus in on the following: When could we learn a little bit more information about the future? Other than knowing that season 5 episode 5 will revolve in part around Kate, we need to get more information!

The unfortunate news is that you’re probably going to be waiting a little while longer. How long? Think in terms of the next couple of weeks. There’s no real reason for the network to start handing down more information now, even if it’s something that we personally would like to see. There is more we need to learn when it comes to Kevin and Madison’s future, plus also if Randall gets closer to knowing the truth.

In terms of footage, though, we’ll probably be left waiting until the new year. There is no real reason for NBC to hand down many details before the holidays, where inevitably they will be lost in the shuffle and won’t help to actually promote the show.

