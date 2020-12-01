





Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to share an answer to that — but also look more to the future, as well.

As per usual here, though, let’s start by sharing the official news: There is no new episode tonight on CBS. What gives with that? Well, it’s tied mostly to the fact that there are no new episodes of NCIS and FBI on tonight, either. CBS isn’t going to air one of these shows without the other, so in general we’re all going to be in a waiting game for the next seven days. We’ve at least got a new episode coming on Tuesday, December 8, and it’s a notable one! After all, it marks the debut of Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson on the show, and she is going to be a major part of the near future.

For some more insight, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Deconflict” – After witnessing her husband’s murder, a woman is kidnapped from her home along with a mysterious stash of money hidden in her floor. When Jess realizes there may be a connection to one of his past cases, the need to find the kidnapper becomes personal, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 8 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Amy Carlson debuts in her recurring role as bounty hunter Jackie Ward.

What we like about Carlson’s character already is that she looks like she’ll be a really interesting foil for the rest of the cast — she’s probably going to do what she can in order to take out big targets for cash. She may be competing in some ways with the FBI, but could have some interesting resources of her own.

