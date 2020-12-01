Nancy Drew season 2 trailer: Enter a literal cliffhanger







Nancy Drew season 2 is going to be coming on The CW come January 20, but before you check that out, why not take a look at the new trailer?

If you look below, you can get a pretty comprehensive look at what is going to be a season that is bolder, creepier, and even more mysterious than the first go-around. It also claims that we will see Nancy like we’ve never seen her before. There’s some genuinely spooky stuff in here, including a bus that seems to be surrounded with awfulness and ghost stories left and right. Nancy can’t seem to find herself detached from any mystery — they just seem to be attracted to her like moths to a flame.

Of course, you also have a life-or-death moment at the end of the trailer that takes the phrase “cliffhanger” to a whole new level.

The start of Nancy Drew season 2 will likely be spent wrapping up some of the ideas from season 1 — like with many other shows from this past TV season, there was no finale as originally intended. What makes that exciting now is that it disrupts somewhat the typical pacing for a TV show. You’re going to start things off big, and eventually you’ll start to return to a little more of an established rhythm. It also gives the writers a little more of an opportunity to layer one mystery on top of the next.

As we get closer to the season 2 premiere, we’re sure that some more details will emerge — for now, though, we’re just glad to have this. It should make things easier over the next 50 or so days as we await new episodes arriving.

