David Ramsey appearing on The Flash season 7, Supergirl, more







How about this as some welcome news when it comes to the Arrowverse? Not only are we seeing David Ramsey return as John Diggle, but he’ll be making appearances across multiple shows!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Ramsey will be appearing in five episodes across the Arrowverse, including Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, and newcomer Superman & Lois. One appearance will also be in Legends of Tomorrow, which is being kept “under wraps” in a way that makes us think it’s tied to that Green Lantern Easter egg in the Arrow series finale. (Of course, that is just our own speculation.)

Meanwhile, we’ve also learned that Ramsey is going to direct five episodes as well, making him very-much busy in the months to come. This is something that he started to do on Arrow before the end of its run.

In keeping David around, The CW and Warner Bros. TV are ensuring that a part of Arrow stays alive, and what a fantastic run it’s been. Diggle started off as Oliver Queen’s bodyguard, but overtime became the hero Spartan before the Green Lantern rumors even began. We can’t think of a character with a more complete journey, let alone one that has inspired the comic books rather than the comic books inspiring the show.

We’ll have to wait and see when some of these appearances begin, but this could help to compensate for a larger superhero crossover — typically the sort of thing that we end up getting over the course of a year’s time. The Arrowverse premieres are all somewhat scattered in 2021, due largely to a number of different factors including the global pandemic alongside Supergirl star Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy. There’s going to be a lot to look forward to with all of these shows, but go ahead and consider this the icing atop the cake.

