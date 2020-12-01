Shameless season 11 episode 3 spoilers: Frank’s latest antics







Even though Shameless season 11 is going to be the final one for Showtime, one thing already feels clear — the series isn’t deviating too far from its roots. Throughout the final season, you will be seeing a lot of hijinks from the Gallagher family. Some characters may be trying to move forward; yet, others are firmly stuck in their ways. You will get a fine example of this as we move into the third episode of the season, entitled “Frances Francis Franny Frank.”

Want some insight on what we’re talking about here? Then be sure to check out the full Shameless season 11 episode 3 synopsis below:

In a rush to get out of the house, Debbie loses track of Franny and has to balance her search for Franny with her handy-woman jobs. Meanwhile, Frank and Franny have a day of weed runs and adventure. Ian and Mickey question who is the “man” in their relationship. A delighted Carl gets a new Training Officer who loves to kick a–. When Brad and Cami learn about their newborn baby’s health complications, Lip and Tami step in to help. Kev’s newfound money and lack of modesty prove to be trouble.

Based on Frank’s latest antics with Franny, one thing remains clear: This isn’t a guy trying to get better. One of the most important things to remember about William H. Macy’s character is that despite the comedy he brings to the show, he’s a pretty bad person. The best thing for a lot of his kids will be to get as far away from him as possible. Will that happen? That’s what we have to wait and see on.

Meanwhile, Kev with money is poised to be hilarious. It’s not something he’s had all that much of over the years.

