Blue Bloods season 11: Could we have three episodes in 2020?







How many episodes of Blue Bloods season 11 can we hope to get in this calendar year? We know the premiere is coming. Beyond that? Let’s just say that there is a little more in the way of mystery.

Let’s start things off here by noting this — the maximum of season 11 episodes we could get in December is three. CBS won’t air a new episode on Christmas Day, but they could opt to include some new episodes in the weeks leading up to. Given that we’ve been waiting more than half a year for them, it would make some sense for them to do so — provided that they are able to given what is going on with the pandemic.

What we know right now is that there’s at least a pretty-good chance of this very thing happening. It’s been confirmed already that there are three episodes of Magnum PI airing in December — think in terms of the 4th, the 11th, and the 18th. Because this show leads into Blue Bloods, why not give Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast a little bit of burn there, as well?

According to the Futon Critic, this is very much the plan for season 11. There are episodes entitled “In the Name of the Father” and “Atonement” that are slated for December 11 and December 18, but we should not that this is not confirmed at the moment and could very well change. We won’t have full confirmation until CBS issues press releases for both of these episodes like they have the aforementioned ones for Magnum PI.

For now, we’re just happy to hope for the idea of three Blue Bloods episodes in December. It does help to make up for how long we’ve been waiting, and we’re sure that there will be more episodes fairly early on in the new year.

